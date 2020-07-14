Malavika Mohanan's BRILLIANT blue eyeshadow to smokey eyes: 5 beauty looks of the actress we can't get over

Malavika Mohanan keeps treating us with something unconventional without going overboard. Today, let's take a look at her top 5 beauty looks that you can even try for your first-party post lockdown.

After featuring in Rajinikanth's Petta, Malavika Mohanan will be seen sharing the screenspace with Thalapathy Vijay in their upcoming film titled, Master. She has become one of the most popular actresses down South and fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen again. The stunner made her debut in 2014 alongside Dulquer Salmaan in the Malayalam movie Pattam Pole. She has appeared in quite a few South Indian films and with every role the actress has proved she is here to stay. Besides being an amazing actor, Malavika Mohanan's red carpet looks have always been the talk of the town. This movie starlet has won hearts with her experimental beauty looks as well that we can't get over.

Malavika Mohanan always makes sure to try something new with hair and eye-makeup. She keeps treating us with something unconventional without going overboard. Today, let's take a look at her top 5 beauty looks that you can even try for your first party post lockdown.

1. Wet hair look:

The actress wore a daring wet hair look at one of the awards events and she killed it. Carrying wet hair look is not everyone's cup of tea and someone who has aced this beauty game is only . From her on-point makeup game to slit-cut gown, Malavika Mohanan's look is a winner.

2. Basic yet out of the box:

The Petta actress completed her pink outfit look with eyeliner, lots of mascara and neutral eyeshadow. Her pink lips and matching eyeshadow work in her favour of minimalist makeup. We are also in love with har wavy one-side swept hairdo. Looking breathtakingly gorgeous and how!

3. Well-defined eyes in plenty of kohl:

Malavika Mohanan is a sizzling beauty and believes in taking risks with her hair and makeup. The diva opted for smoky eyes and a wet hair look, which is a surprising choice and has turned out well. What do you think of this look? Let us know in the comment section below.

4. Blue eyes hypnotize:

Malavika Mohanan’s ravishing dress won hearts but something that grabbed everyone's attention was her on-point blue eye makeup. The smokey eye makeup is something that we can't get over.

5. Killer look:

During one of the interviews, Malavika had revealed she loves doing a lot of eye-makeup and clearly, she is a fan of classics. Here she added a fun and bohemian touch to her killer eye-makeup and is something you definitely can't stop raving about.

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

