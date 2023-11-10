Malavika Mohanan's Diwali look is all about shimmer and glamor in Manish Malhotra’s ethereal saree

Malavika Mohanan has once again captured the hearts of her fans with her stunning new look. In a recent photoshoot, she dons a gold embellished sequinned and glitter saree, and her gracious smoky eyes and minimal make-up look is jaw-dropping.

Sharing the photos on her X (formally Twitter), the Christy star wrote, "Missed out on your party @ManishMalhotra but wasn't going to miss out on wearing one of your stunning designs this Diwali season! It's shimmer timeee!"

Check out the Malavika Mohanan mesmerizing photos below

More about Malavika Mohanan look

Malavika Mohanan turned heads in a glamorous avatar, donning a Manish Malhotra's gold metallic self-sequin and feathers embroidered saree. Her sizzling look was accentuated by a statement gold earring, complementing the ensemble flawlessly. The Maaran actress opted for a minimal makeup approach, showcasing smokey eyes, defined with kajal, and nude pink lipstick. With this stunning appearance, the Pattam Pole star effortlessly exuded elegance and allure.

As the Petta actress shared the photos on her social media fans quickly showered her with love and support, praising her beauty, elegance, and fashion sense. Many commented on how she effortlessly holds the aesthetic quality of a serene picture, yet completely captivates with her classic touch and fashionable style.

The Master fame’s new style is a contrast to her prior roles, in which she wore traditional and modest outfits. This new look, on the other hand, shows her versatility and flexibility as an actor, and it indicates that she is capable of pulling off any kind of look with confidence.

Upcoming projects of Malavika Mohanan

Malavika was last seen in the Tamil film, Maaran alongside Dhanush, and in the Malayalam film, Christy helmed by debutant Alvin Henry. Christy was based on the true story of a student and teacher who fell in love and received mixed reviews from critics.

Next, Malavika is set to appear in the Pa Ranjith directorial Tamil film Thangalaan with Chiyaan Vikram in the lead. She will also be seen in the Hindi film Yudhra with Siddhant Chaturvedi, marking her second Hindi film after the Majid Majidi film, Beyond The Clouds.

