Malayalam actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen passes away at 70

Malayalam actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen passed away on Friday morning in Chennai. He was 70 years. The actor was found dead in his apartment. He reportedly lives alone in Chennai. More details about his demise are awaited. Pratap was last seen in Mammooty starrer CBI5 The Brain which was released a few months ago.

He has acted in almost 100 films including Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu as well as Hindi films. He made his debut as actor in director Bharatan's 1978 movie Aaravam and his other popular works include Thakara, Chamaram, 22 Female Kottayam. Films like Moodupani (1980), Varumayin Niram Sivappu (1980), Nenjathai Killathe (1980), Panneer Pushpangal (1981) made Pratap famous in Tamil also.

Pratap Pothen made his directorial debut with Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai in 1985, which is a story of a mentally unwell couple and also won the national award. He directed three films in Malayalam - Rithubhedam, Daisy and Oru Yathramozhi starring Mohanlal and Sivaji Ganeshan.

Pratap married actress Raadhika in 1985. However, their marriage did not last long and they separated in 1986. He then remarried Amala Sathyanath in 1990 who was a Senior Corporate Professional. The couple have a daughter Keya born in 1991. Their marriage too ended after 22 years, in 2012.

