Malayalam actor and Major Ravi’s brother Kannan Pattambi passes away at 62 after kidney-related issues

This article contains a mention of the death of an individual.

The Malayalam film industry is mourning the loss of Kannan Pattambi, a dedicated actor and production controller who passed away late at night on January 4. At 62, Kannan breathed his last at a private hospital in Kozhikode following a courageous battle with kidney-related complications.

Kannan was much more than a technician; he was a vital pillar of the Malayalam cinema community for decades. While he was a familiar face on screen in films like Vettam and Black, his true mastery lay in the complex world of production. He was the logistical heartbeat behind massive projects, ensuring that the magic on screen had the support it needed off-screen.

His career was marked by significant milestones and high-profile collaborations. He played a key role in the production of the historic blockbuster Pulimurugan, the first Malayalam film to reach the ₹100 crore milestone. He also worked on 12th Man and Kandahar, the latter featuring a rare pairing of Mohanlal and Amitabh Bachchan.

Kannan often worked alongside his elder brother, filmmaker Major Ravi. Their collaboration on Mission 90 Days was particularly poignant, as it translated Major Ravi’s real-life military experiences into cinema. Major Ravi shared the news of his younger brother's passing with a heavy heart, paying tribute to him on social media. Kannan’s funeral is set to take place at his family home in Njangattiri, Pattambi, as friends and colleagues gather to honor a man who spent his life bringing stories to the silver screen.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Salman Khan in talks with The Family Man makers Raj and DK for action-comedy film