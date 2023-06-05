Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi passes away at 39 in car accident

Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi passed away in a car accident. He was reportedly 39 years old. On Monday morning, around 4:30 AM, the actor met with an accident after his car collided with a goods carrier. Three other mimicry artists, Binu Adimali, Ullas, and Mahesh, who were travelling with him suffered injuries as well.

According to reports, Sudhi and the mimicry artists were travelling back to their homes after completing an event in Vatakara. Sudhi suffered a severe head injury in the accident. Though he was rushed to a private hospital in Kodungallur, he succumbed to his injuries. The injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kodungallur.

It was a head-on collision. All of them were taken to the hospital but Sudhi lost his life. The other three are undergoing treatment,” police told PTI regarding the car accident of Kollam Sudhi.



The news of Kollam Sudhi's demise has left his close ones in sadness. The comedian's co-star Lakshmi Nakshathra took to social media and mourned his demise. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Sudhi.

About Kollam Sudhi

Kollam Sudhi was known for his mimicry skills, he won hearts, especially by imitating actor Jagadeesh. Reportedly, he became a household name after he participated in the Star Magic show. He also appeared as a guest performer in many comedy shows in Malayalam as well.

Kollam Sudhi made his debut on the big screen in 2015 with the film Kanthari, directed by Ajmal. After that, he reportedly acted in several movies including Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, Kuttanadan Marppappa, Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan, Escape and Swargathile Katturumbu Kollam. While the actor appeared in many films, he received immense love and appreciation for his screen presence on Television itself.

ALSO READ: Kannada actor Nithin Gopi passes away at 39 due to heart attack