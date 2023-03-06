Malayalam actor Anicka Vikhraman shares pics of bruises, reveals shocking details of her abusive relationship

TRIGGER WARNING: This story contains explicit details of physical violence.

Malayalam actress Anicka Vikhraman accused her boyfriend of physically abusing her. She took to social media and shared pics of her injuries on her face. The actress claimed that her ex-boyfriend Anoop Pillai was assaulted and she has filed a police case. Currently, the news has caught the attention big time and Anicka's bruised face is going viral.

Anicka took to her Facebook handle and shared a few pics of the bruises on her face to reveal her ex-boyfriend assaulted and harassed her every day. She wrote, "I was in love with a person named Anoop Pillai. He has abused me mentally and physically for the past few years. Never seen such a man. After doing all this he is scaring me. I never had a bad dream that he would do this to me. The second time I filed a complaint with the police in Bengaluru about him beating me. The first time he beat me in Chennai, he fell at my feet and cried."

She stated that she filed a case at the police station but he managed to have their support as well. The actress also shared that he always kept a tab on her chats, laptop and etc. Anicka shared that she was stupid to forgive him after he begged me but later reached out to the police in Chennai but he got support from them and beat me more.

She further added, "Inspite of leaving these incidents behind I ve been receiving threatening calls, me and my family is being degraded continuously. The last pic was clicked before my ex boyfriend s attack on me. I was very excited to show my hair cut anyways it's in the past. I ll start posting pics from this week. I have completely recovered now I have started doing shoots hope everything will be fine now onwards."



About Anicka Vikhraman

Anicka Vikhraman is a rising actress in the Malayalam film industry. She was born in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. The actress is known for films like Vishamakaran (2022), IKK (2021) and Enga Pattan Sothu (2021).

