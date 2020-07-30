Malayalam actor Anil Murali passes away; Prithviraj Sukumaran remembers him and pays condolences

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram and paid condolences to the Malayalam star Anil Murali, who passed away today at 56.

Malayalam actor Anil Murali, who began his acting career with director Vinayan’s film Kanyakumariyil Oru Kavitha in 1993, passed away today, July 30. He was 56. According to media reports, he took his last breathe in Kochi at a private hospital. The actor is survived by his wife Suma, son Adithya and a daughter, Arundathi. In his long career, he acted in more than 200 films and won hearts of the audience with his roles in films like Daivathinte Vikrithikal released in 1994, Mammootty starrer Stalin Sivadas released in 1999 and Valkkannadi by Anil Babu in 2002. He has played many notable roles in his long career.

He has played some amazing roles as Nenja Hakkim in Ivar (2003), as Raghu in Kayam (2010), and as Podiyadi Soman in City of God (2011). Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram and paid condolences to the Malayalam star Anil Murali. He wrote, "Rest in peace Anil Etta. #AnilMurali." Fans are also sharing photos and videos of the actor as they pay final respect to the actor on social media.

Also Read: SS Rajamouli and his family diagnosed with COVID 19; Filmmaker reveals they have mild symptoms

Check out tweets below:

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×