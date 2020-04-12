Malayalam actor Asif Ali and his wife Zama Mazrin visit the COVID 19 kitchen to feed the needy; See Pic

Mollywood actor Asif Ali and his wife Zama Mazrin recently visited COVID-19 kitchen to feed the needy. The couple helped the volunteers in the kitchen to pack the food.

Due to nationwide lockdown to fight the battle against Coronavirus outbreak, many daily wage earners have temporarily lost their job. However, celebrities are doing their bit and have also contributed a certain amount to help the needy. Mollywood actor Asif Ali and his wife Zama Mazrin recently visited COVID-19 kitchen to feed the needy. The couple helped the volunteers in the kitchen to pack the food, which is later, distributed among the needy in Kochi. Asif Ali also took to social media and shared that he feels blessed to be a part of the initiative.

Taking to Facebook, he wrote, “The group on a fight against COVID-19 started on March 27 by distributing food to over 200 people. At present, the group turned a bigger one and supplying food to over 3500 people two times a day. Anto Joseph, Subair, Ashiq Usman, Joju George and Ichayi Production and Badushah took initiative for COVID-19 Kitchen. The group became a blessing to many people who are struggling to find food amid lockdown. My best wishes to COVID-19 kitchen."

Recently, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal took to social media and requested his fans to be positive. The actor stated in his post that this difficult time will pass and it is important to stay positive.

