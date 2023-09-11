Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan reveals being a drug addict; reflects on life and relationships

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan opened up about a dark chapter in his life and it's all over the news. The actor revealed he was a drug addict and shared how it affected his life, family, and more. He also mentioned that it almost ruined his career and life and called Cinema his rehab.

In an interview with Manorama News, Dhyan said that he was an alcoholic and a drug addict during his college days and his family thought he would never come back from those habits. He said, "Cinema is now a rehabilitation phase for me to stay away from drugs and regain my health. Now, I am doing every project that comes my way so that I will always be occupied." The actor recounted that he was a heavy user of synthetic drugs during his college years, especially between the ages of 19 and 21 and stopped it after some of my friends started getting sick.

Dhyan Sreenivasan shares he abused his dad and daughter helped him overcome drugs

The actor shared a drug addiction that began during his college days and spoiled his good days, friendships, and relationships. He also said there were times he used to abuse his father due to his addiction. The Malayalam hero said, "I was even ousted from my house. He explained that he had no memory of that incident and his driver told me about the incident after he came back to his senses.

The Jailer actor shared that his marriage and daughter’s birth helped him kick the habit. “Now, I am clean and haven't used it for the last few years. I was able to resist these drugs and substances even when I visited the Tomorrowland music festival in Europe, where the drugs keep flowing.”

Upcoming films

Dhyan Sreenivasan is currently waiting for the release of Nadhikalil Sundari Yamuna, Vijesh Panathur, and Unni Vellora. The film is scheduled to release on September 15.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same. National Toll-Free Helpline (1800-11-0031) to assist alcoholic and drug-dependent persons.



