Malayalam actor Dileep consoles his wife Kavya Madhavan as she breaks down at Innocent's funeral

Actor Dileep and his wife Kavya Madhavan attended the funeral of Malayalam comedy actor Innocent Vareed Thekkethala. The duo paid their last respects and got emotional watching the last time. Dileep consoled his wife Kavya as she got emotional at the funeral. A video of the couple from the funeral is currently going viral.

According to reports, Dileep and Kavya were extremely close with Innocent. And not just the duo, many celebs from Mollywood like Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban and many others attended the last rites of Innocent that took place on Monday. His funeral function was held at St Thomas Cathedral Church in Irinjalakkuda.

Dileep pens emotional note on Innocent's demise

Actor Dileep penned an emotional note on the demise of Innocent and said he is at a loss for words to express his feelings. He shared a pic of Innocent and wrote, Words fail me… Darkness is covering the eyes… Hearing the words of the doctor while waiting in the hospital… Who was that great man named Innocent to me… The man who was always with me in my life like a father, a brother, a guide, has said his final goodbye."

He mentioned that Innocent’s words of comfort gave him strength during the time of crisis. “Words fail me when the realisation dawns on me that his voice and his comforting presence won’t be there anymore… No, Innocent Etta, you are going anywhere, you will always be with me and with us till the end of the time," he concluded.



Innocent's demise

The entire Malayalam film industry is shattered by the demise of Innocent. He was one of the finest talents in the Malayalam film industry.

Innocent Vareed Thekkethala passed away at the age of 75. He was admitted to the hospital on March 3 after he complained of breathing issues and uneasiness. In 2012, the actor was diagnosed with throat cancer. However, with immediate treatment, he won over the disease and got back to work. Earlier, it was reported that the actor has been hospitalized due to a relapse of Cancer.

