Malayalam actor Gokulan gets married to his long time girlfriend amid lockdown; Tovino Thomas congratulates

Gokulan, known for his performance in Punyalan Agarbattis, tied the knot today, May 28 with his long-time girlfriend Dhanya amid lockdown.

A lot of celebrities from the South Indian film industry got married amid lockdown. Telugu celebs like Dil Raju and Nikhil Siddharth tied the knot a few weeks back. Now, Malayalam actor Gokulan got married to his long time girlfriend amid lockdown. Gokulan, known for his performance in Punyalan Agarbattis, tied the knot today, May 28 to his long-time girlfriend Dhanya. The wedding was attended only by their close family members and the newly married couple took all the precautions as a part of Government norms due to COVID-19 outbreak. One can see in the photos, the couple wearing masks as they pose for a picture after their wedding.

Many celebrities from the film industry took to social media and congratulated the couple for their wedding. Actor Jayasurya, who shared screen space with Gokulan in Punyalan Agarbattis, is among many who wished Gokulan and Dhanya. Jayasurya wrote in Malayalam: “All blessings for my Jimbruttan’s wedding (sic).” Actor Tovino Thomas also shared a collage of the couple and congratulated them on Instagram. He wrote, "Happy married life!!!"

Gokulan kick-started his career as a theatre artist and later made his acting debut with Malayalam thriller Amen. He has worked in popular movies like Lal Bahadur Shasthri, Sapthamashree Thaskaraha, Vaarikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam, Unda. His last film Vaarikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam released in 2019.

