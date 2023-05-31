Malayalam actor Harish Pengan passes away at 49; Minnal Murali co-star Tovino Thomas offers condolences

Malayalam actor Harish Pengan passed away at the age of 49 on Tuesday. The actor breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi. According to reports, he was hospitalised earlier this month and was being treated for acute liver ailments. Tovino Thomas, who shared a screen with Harish in Minnal Murali, offered his condolences.

Earlier this month, Harish Pengan was reportedly admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Amritha Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi due to stomach pain. However, after a few medical tests, it was diagnosed that his condition was serious. The doctors suggested a liver transplant and the actor's sisters agreed to be the donor. It was also said that he also faced financial issues with the treatment.

Harish Pengan seeks financial help for treatment

A few co-peers from the industry also provided financial support to Pengan. His co-star and friend Nandan Unni penned a long note on social media and helped him with treatment. However, Pengan's condition deteriorated and he passed away on the afternoon of May 30.

Nandan Unni took to his Facebook page and requested for financial help regarding Harish's treatment. He wrote, "My compatriot and dear friend, Harish, has been struggling to get back to life at Amrita Hospital, Ernakulam, for the past ten days. He was admitted to the hospital with minor abdominal pain and has serious liver disease. The doctors have suggested an urgent liver transplant. Harish’s twin sister, Sreeja, is ready to donate her liver. What is needed now is the huge amount required for the treatment."

Harish Pengan last shared screen space with Tovino Thomas in the blockbuster film Minnal Murali. The 2018 actor paid his tribute as he took to Twitter and shared a pic of Harish Pengan and wrote, "Rest in peace chetta." Unni Mukundan also shared a photo of Harish Pengan and offered condolences.



About Harish Pengan

Harish Pengan was known for his supporting roles in the Malayalam film industry. Some of his memorable roles include in films Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Minnal Murali, Jo & Jo and, Shefeekkinte Santhosham, and, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey among others.

