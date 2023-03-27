Malayalam actor Innocent passes away: "End Of An Era," Write Twitterati

Veteran Malayalam actor and former MP Innocent, who was under treatment at a private hospital in Kochi, passed away today, March 26. He was 75. The actor was in a critical and on ECMO support since March 16. Mourning the death, the moviegoers and several members of the film fraternity expressed their condolences on Twitter.

"End of an era," fans tweeted as they offered condolences and remembered Innocent for entertaining them since his silver screen debut in 1972 with Nrithasala. "Legends like Innocent Chetan will be remembered forever through their films," read another tweet.

Many tweeted saying, "Farewell to the Legend of Legends," as they thanked actor Innocent for spreading joy and laughter with his comedy in films.

A cancer survivor, Innocent was admitted to a hospital on March 3 after he complained of breathing issues. A few reports stated he was admitted for a cancer relapse. "His blood pressure and oxygen level in the blood remain the," the hospital issued a bulletin yesterday evening.

Sharing a throwback picture from a movie, Kalidas Jayaram wrote, "I will forever remember you as my Jose uncle."

Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier and others offer condolences.

For the unversed, Innocent made a special appearance in Mohanlal's National award-winning historical drama, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. In a film career of more than five decades, the veteran actor acted in more than 750 films and was known as one of the best comedians in Malayalam cinema.

The legendary star has won several awards for his incredible roles in films like Ravanaprabhu, Vesham, Ormakkayi, Vida Parayum Munpe and Patham Nilayile Theevandi among many.

His comedy roles in movies like Ramji Rao Speaking, Mannar Mathai Speaking, Kilukkam, and Godfather will be remembered forever.

Advertisement

RIP Legend!



ALSO READ: Malayalam comedy actor Innocent in critical condition due to Cancer relapse