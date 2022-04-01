Malayalam actor Jagadish’s wife Dr. Rema passes away at 61

Mollywood actor Jagadish’s wife Dr. P Rema left for heavenly today at the age of 61. The reason for her demise is not known. She was the former Head of the Forensic Department of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The medical professional is survived by her husband and her two daughters, Ramya and Soumya. Meanwhile, the funeral will take place today in Thycaud Shanthi Kavadam.

Despite being an actor’s wife, the doctor did not make many public appearances and refrained from the limelight. In a previous interview with her husband, she was quoted saying that she liked to keep her privacy.

Actor Jagadish, who is known for his unmatchable comic flair, has given some memorable performances as a comic artist in movies like Mutharamkunnu P.O, ‘Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, In Harihar Nagar, Godfather and several others. Jagadish has even dome some intense roles in recent projects like Pada’s and The Priest, apart from others.

