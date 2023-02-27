Malayalam actor Kottayam Nazeer hospitalised in Kerala after complaining of chest pain
Kottayam Nazeer is under observation in ICU. He was last seen in Mammootty's recent blockbuster Rorschach.
Malayalam actor Kottayam Nazeer is currently in the headlines for being hospitalised due to chest pain. According to reports, the actor complained of chest pain and physical discomfort on Sunday. Soon, he was rushed to the hospital for an angiogram test and is currently under observation.
Kottayam Nazeer has been admitted to a private hospital in Thellakam, Kottayam. He is reportedly in ICU and said to be stable. More details about his health are not known yet.
About Kottayam Nazeer
Nazeer began his journey in the Malayalam film industry as a stage artist. And soon off as a mimicry artist and soon ventured into Malayalam cinema by the mid-1990s. He then shifted his career to acting by playing supporting roles in Malayalam movies. Apart from movies, he is also known as a television presenter, and his comic timing is highly praised by audiences.
Kottayam Nazeer is also a painter. According to reports, in 2018, he also hosted an exhibition to display his paintings and grabbed eyeballs. It is said that he loved painting since he was a kid.
Last seen in Mammootty's Rorschach
Kottayam Nazeer was last seen in Mammootty's recent blockbuster Rorschach. He essayed the role of Shashankan in the film, and won the hearts of the audience with his intense performance.
directed by Nissam Basheer, the film received a good response from the audiences and box office reports. The megastar played the role of Luke Anthony, an NRI businessman who avenges the death of his pregnant wife in the film. Mammootty, who is the leading man and producer of Rorschach, and distributor Dulquer Salmaan surprised the cast and crew members of the film with a special gift hamper, at the success bash. The father-son duo gifted a wooden box with a poster of Rorschach, which contains a pair of Apple Airpods and some other goodies.
Journalist. Taking baby steps to make it big. A graduate in mass communication and journalism, with two and half year...Read more