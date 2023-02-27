Malayalam actor Kottayam Nazeer hospitalised in Kerala after complaining of chest pain

Malayalam actor Kottayam Nazeer is currently in the headlines for being hospitalised due to chest pain. According to reports, the actor complained of chest pain and physical discomfort on Sunday. Soon, he was rushed to the hospital for an angiogram test and is currently under observation. Kottayam Nazeer has been admitted to a private hospital in Thellakam, Kottayam. He is reportedly in ICU and said to be stable. More details about his health are not known yet.

About Kottayam Nazeer Nazeer began his journey in the Malayalam film industry as a stage artist. And soon off as a mimicry artist and soon ventured into Malayalam cinema by the mid-1990s. He then shifted his career to acting by playing supporting roles in Malayalam movies. Apart from movies, he is also known as a television presenter, and his comic timing is highly praised by audiences. Kottayam Nazeer is also a painter. According to reports, in 2018, he also hosted an exhibition to display his paintings and grabbed eyeballs. It is said that he loved painting since he was a kid.

