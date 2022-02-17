Malayalam actor Kottayam Pradeep passes away at 61; Prithviraj Sukumaran and others mourn the loss

Popular Malayalam actor Pradeep KR, also known as Kottayam Pradeep, passes away today, February 17 due to a heart attack. He was 61. A few celebrities like Prithviraj Sukumaran and others took to Twitter to mourn the loss. Sharing Pradeep's photo, Prithiviraj wrote, "Rest in peace, Kottayam Pradeep!".

Tovino Thomas also shared his photo on Instagram as he paid tribute to the actor. Pradeep KR is survived by his wife Maya, and their two children. Made his debut in 2001, at the age of 40, Pradeep has acted in over 70 films.

Pradeep is known for his roles in films like Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Life of Josutty, Kunjiramayanam, Welcome to Central Jail, Amar Akbar Antony to name a few. His comic timing and cheerful screen presence always manage to win the hearts of the audience.

Pradeep's last film will be Aarattu starring Mohanlal. Directed by B. Unnikrishnan, Aarattu is releasing worldwide tomorrow, on 18 February 2022.

