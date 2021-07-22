Malayalam actor KTS Padannayil passes away due to age related issues at 88

Veteran actor of Malayalam industry, KTS Padannayil passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 88. The actor, who was undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital in Kochi, died due to age-related ailments. Padannayil had been undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Cooperative hospital since July 19. According to the hospital spokesman, he took his last breath at 6:40 AM. Many celebrities, fans and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have condoled the death of Padannayil.

Padannayil was one of the prominent supporting actors in late 1990s in Malayalam movies. He has acted in more than 50 movies. Padannayil became active in Malayalam movies in the 1990s filmmaker Rajasenan's Aniyan Bava Chetan Bava and acted in movies such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Rekshadhikari Baiju Oppu, Sreekrishnapurathe Nakshathrathilakkam, Adyathe Kanmani and many others. Padannayil, who saw a rather late entry into movies, rose to fame with his role as a comedian in movies directed by Rajasenan.

He was a theater artist before becoming a cinema artist. Padaannayil has acted in thousands of stage plays within 40 years. He performed at different drama troupes like Jayabharath Nithakalalaya, Chenagassery Geetha, Vaikom Malavika, Kollam Tuna and Attingal Padmasree. In a career, he has acted in more than 60 films and has so far starred in more than one hundred television comedy serials.

Padannayil married Ramani in 1972 and has three sons, Syam, Sannan, Saljan and a daughter, Swapna. Reportedly, the actor was living in Kochi with his family.