Malayalam actor M Mukesh under scrutiny as SIT files chargesheet against him in alleged sexual assault case: REPORT

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a chargesheet against Malayalam actor M Mukesh in an alleged rape case. The chargesheet was submitted by the officials to the Ernakulam Judicial Magistrate Court. According to ANI, the digital evidence, including emails and WhatsApp chats, has been presented. The SIT also gathered circumstantial evidence and witness statements to support the case.

Mukesh has been accused of sexual assault after allegedly promising the complainant membership in the Malayalam Film Association, AMMA. Actress Minu Muneer, a resident of Aluva, filed the complaint, leading to the case being registered by Maradu police.

The First Information Report (FIR) includes serious charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), such as Section 376 (rape), Section 354 (assault with intent to outrage a woman's modesty), and Section 509 (insulting a woman through words or gestures). These offenses carry severe legal consequences.

In August last year, Mukesh’s lawyer stated that his client was willing to cooperate with the police. He also mentioned that if the allegations proved false, the authorities could file a refer report.

For the unversed, actress Minu Muneer made allegations against several Malayalam film industry figures last year. She accused actor Mukesh, along with Idavela Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Jayasurya, of abuse.

Minu claimed that Mukesh made inappropriate demands when she tried to join the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A). She also shared a troubling incident involving actor Jayasurya. Minu alleged that during a film shoot in 2008, he grabbed her from behind and invited her to his flat. But after she refused, he did not press the matter further.

At the time, Maniyanpilla Raju called for a proper investigation and told the media that such cases could be misused by some individuals for personal or financial gain.

