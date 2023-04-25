Malayalam actor Mamukkoya collapses during football tournament, suffers heart attack

Malayalam actor Mamukkoya got hospitalised after he collapsed during a football tournament in Kalikavu district, Kerala. On Monday, he attended as chief guest at a football tournament and reportedly passed out after suffering a heart attack. His health is said to be stable as he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The Malayalam actor was offered first aid by the volunteers at the tournament and later rushed to the hospital at Wandoor. He was shifted to a private hospital in Kozhikode early on Tuesday. According to reports, he is doing fine now and is responding to medication well.

Mamukkoya is currently stable and is responding to medicines and is under the close watch of a medical team at a Kozhikode hospital. More details of his health are expected to be shared soon.

About Mamukkoya

Mamukkoya is known for his comic roles in Malayalam films. He is widely appreciated for his Mappila dialect and style. He has acted in more than 450 Malayalam films and is the first winner of the State Award for best Comedian in Malayalam cinema. His portrayal of Gafoor in Sathyan Anthikkad's Mohanlal and Sreenivasan starring Nadodikkattu (1987) carved a niche for him in Malayalam cinema. He is well known for his performances in films like Perumazhakkalam, Byari, Korappan and etc.

He was last seen in blockbuster movies like Kuruthi with Prithviraj Sukumarnan, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham with Mohanlal and Minnal Murali with Tovino Thomas. He is highly praised and appreciated for each and every performance.

ALSO READ: Kannada actor and director Tapori Satya passes away at 43