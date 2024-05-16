Malayalam actor Mathew Thomas' 61-year-old relative passes away, family injured in road accident, DEETS inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to tragic death and accident.

Malayalam actor Mathew Thomas is currently going through a tough time. If reports are to be believed, the star’s family got into a fatal accident early morning on May 15.

As per reports, the jeep in which they were returning home after attending a family event overturned and fell into a gutter. Despite being taken to the hospital, a 61-year-old relative of the artist passed away. Read on for more details!

Mathew Thomas’s family member dies in road accident

It breaks our heart to report that popular Malayalam actor Mathew Thomas’ family suffered a road accident at around 1 am on May 15. As reported by The Times Of India, the family was traveling in a jeep when the vehicle overturned into a gutter on the under-construction national highway in Sasthamugal in Kochi, Kerala.

According to a report by Mathrubhumi, the entire family was returning after attending a posthumous ceremony for a relative when they met with the accident. Soon after, the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. But sadly, a 61-year-old relative of the Leo actor named Beena Daniel lost her life in the fatal crash. The deceased was a retired teacher.

Reports suggest that Mathew's father Biju, mother Susan, and Beena's husband Saju sustained injuries and are being treated at the hospital. Apparently, Mathew's brother John was driving the vehicle. He has also suffered injuries. It’s being reported that his condition is improving. Currently, an investigation is underway and the authorities are trying to determine the exact cause of the jeep overturning on the highway.

Mathew Thomas’s work front

Mathew Thomas is a young star who has shared the screen with many biggies like Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay. He is known for his portrayal in movies like Kumbalangi Nights, Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, Jo and Jo, and many others.

He was also part of the 2023 Tamil-language action thriller film Leo led by actor Vijay. The movie also had an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand.

