Malayalam actor Mukesh and Devika heading towards divorce? Reports

The popular Malayalam couple, Mukesh and Devika, have reportedly decided to part ways.The couple has also approached the family court to proceed through the formalities of divorce. According to reports, Devika has been staying in her ancestral home in Palakkad over the past few months due to personal differences with Mukesh.

The reports also claim that the reason for their sepeartion is said to be because of Mukesh's foul language, which has seem to be irked Devika. It is also being said that Mukesh has alleged relationships with some other women. Although neither of them officially spoke anything about their parting ways.

Mukesh is an actor cum politician, whereas Devika is a well known classic dancer. The two got married in October 2013. However, before marrying Devika, he married actress Saritha and got divorced in 2011 due to various accusations. Devika was also earlier married to Rajeev Nair but divorced after 2 years.

Also Read: PICS: Amitabh Bachchan participates in Green India Challenge with Nagarjuna amid shooting Nag Ashwin's film

Meanwhile, Mukesh was also caught in the #Metoo campaign when Tess Joseph allegedly that he tried to molest her during the shooting of a quiz show hosted by the star. However, he strongly denied the allegations.