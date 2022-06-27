Malayalam actor Prasad found hanging from a tree outside his house

Trigger Warning

Malayalam actor N D Prasad, 43, known for his role in Nivin Pauly starrer Action Hero Biju, was found dead at Kalamassery, near Kochi. Reportedly, he was found hanging from a tree outside his house on the evening of June 25th. According to media reports, Prasad took this extreme step due to family issues.

His kids found their father handing on a tree and immediately informed their neighbours. "He had been going through some mental and domestic issues. His wife has also been staying away from him for some months. He seemed to have been feeling depressed since the last few days before his death," The New Indian Express quoted a police officer.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Prasad had been in the news earlier for all the wrong reasons. He was accused and booked for drug charges. He was arrested in 2021 for the possession of synthetic drugs.



Prasad had been a part of a lot of movies but his climax scene in Action Hero Biju, which released in 2016 got him fame.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

