Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu charged for sexual assault, says he's real victim & files defamation case

Noted Malayalam actor and producer Vijay Babu was charged with sexual assault at Ernakulam South Police station. Reportedly, the complainant alleged that she has been sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu several times in a flat in Kochi. Soon after the charges, Vijay Babu in a Facebook live denied allegations and said he is the victim in this case.

Vijay Babu in the Facebook live went on to reveal the accuser's name and said he will file a defamation case against her. "I haven’t done anything wrong. I’m the victim in this. The so-called law of this country protects her and she is at ease while I’m the one who is suffering. I will file defamation and a counter-case. It won’t be a small case. I won’t let her get away that easily. I can share all the proof with me but I won’t because I don’t want to cause damage to her family."

Babu said that he would move a complaint against the actor for tarnishing his image. “I would file a defamation case against the complainant. Let it be the beginning of a new ‘Me Too’. Let us start a new fight.’’

The accuser claimed that Vijay Babu had sexually assaulted her many times promising her to give roles in films. The police have not yet been able to question him on the matter. More details about the case will be revealed further.

Vijay Babu is a popular actor and producer in Malayalam cinema. Founder of Friday Film House, a production company. Vijay Babu has been working in the entertainment industry for over a decade, and his production banner has made several award-winning movies.

The sexual assault cases in Mollywood have been constantly coming to light lately. Recently, director filmmaker Liju Krishna was also charged for a similar case of allegedly sexually abusing a woman, who had assisted in his productions. Another case is the 2017 actress assault case involving actor Dileep as the main accused is currently in court.

