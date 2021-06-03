Malayalam actor Remya Suresh breaks down over an alleged pornographic video; Says 'I know it is not me'

Remya Suresh revealed she immediately collected the data of the groups that are sharing the video, along with group admins.

Malayalam actress Remya Suresh has opened up and expressed her anger after an alleged pornographic video, which is being wrongly attributed to her has gone viral on social media. She learnt about it after a friend informed her that the video is making rounds on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. She reacted to the viral video stating it is her look-alike and is completely in shock. She immediately collected the data of the groups that are sharing the video, along with group admins.

Remya has filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police in Alappuzha and the cyber cell. In a Facebook video, which has been removed now, she said, "I know that the person in the video is not me. And my husband also shares my confidence, which gives me courage. And officials at the police were also very supportive towards me. And they promised to do everything they could to help me. And they even gathered the details of the person who shared the video. I was confident and felt brave when I returned home. But, I have been getting a lot of messages on my Facebook page. I am afraid of what I will tell my friends when they call me after watching that video. Because at first glance, the girl in the video looks like me."

She further added that people should stop messaging her as this can affect many innocent lives. "I have reached where I am today, without making any sort of compromises. So please don’t think of me like that and message me," she said.

