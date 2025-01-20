Malayalam actor Riyaz Khan breaks silence on being dropped from Unni Mukundan’s Marco; ‘As an actor I am sad’

Unni Mukundan’s Marco is deemed as the most violent action flick of the year. And now Malayalam actor Riyaz Khan made a startling revelation, spilling beans on how his role has been snipped off from the final draft of the movie.

Speaking with Kan Channel Media, Riyaz Khan confessed that he had a major fight sequence directly with Unni Mukundan, glimpses of which were already showcased on a few clips across social media.

He mentioned how both he and Unni Mukundan had pulled off completely different looks for that particular sequence. Riyaz highlighted that it was the latter who had called him for that specific scene.

Riyaz Khan said, “During the shooting of Marco, Unni Mukundan and I had a fight and we filmed it. It got a good reach. When you watch that video, you know that Unni Mukundan and I are very close. The look you saw is nothing like the one I saw for Marco. A large part of Unni and I had a very different makeover. It wasn’t a black and black suit get up. Unni was in a different style. I was in that part.”

Moving on, Riyaz Khan mentioned that upon Marco’s release, filmmaker Haneef Adeni revealed to him about that particular scene of him getting snipped off. However, the director added that it wasn’t an intentional decision.

The Malayalam actor expressed that while he respects the decision taken by the makers, but as an actor he remains sad and even sadder since Marco turned out to be such a hit film.

Riyaz added, “As an actor I am sad. It is even sadder to be out of a hit film. I am in a film that is being discussed all over the world but no.”

