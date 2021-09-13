Malayalam actor Rizabawa passes away at 54; Prithiviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan others offer condolences

Malayalam actor Rizabawa passed away today afternoon, on September 13 while undergoing treatment for renal diseases at a hospital in Cochin. He was 54. Acted in over 120 movies, Rizabawa was known for playing antagonist roles on-screen. On learning about the actor's demise, actors like Prithviraj, Jayasurya and others took to social media to offer condolences. "No matter which role he took up, he always made it memorable. My heartfelt condolences to the family of Rizabawa ikka [bro]," wrote Dulquer Salmaan on Facebook. Fans are equally in shock at the sudden demise of 'one of the most memorable villains'. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Great childhood memories of watching #Rizabawa in #InHariharNagar." The other fan writes, "No more John Honai..." Rose to fame with his second film Harihar Nagar, Rizabawa is known for his roles in films like Irikku MD Akathundu, Vakkeel Vasudev, Thiruthalvaadi, and Malappuram Haji Mahanaya Joji. Fans and celebs offer condolences to the actor on social media:

Rizabawa had kept himself away from the film industry and was totally focused more on TV shows. His last work on big screen was in Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Pokkiri Raja.

Best known for his role as John Honai in the Malayalam film 'In Harihar Nagar', Rizabawa moved to the small-screen industry and in the past 10 years, he kept himself away from films.

In 2018, the actor hit the headlines after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him by the Ernakulam District Magistrate court in a cheque bouncing case.

RIP, Rizabawa!