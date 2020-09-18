Malayalam actor Sabari Nath passes away at 43 due to cardiac arrest

Malayalam actor Sabari Nath passed away on Thursday while playing badminton. Many other close friends from the industry mourned the death of the actor.

In a heartbreaking piece of news, Malayalam actor Sabari Nath left for heavenly abode on Thursday, September 17. According to reports, he passed away yesterday due to cardiac arrest while playing badminton. He was 43. The entire industry and close friends are in shock over the actor's demise. He survived by his wife and two daughters. Neeyum Njanum actor Shiju AR took to social media and offered condolences to the actor's family. "My heart felt condolences. Still can't believe," he wrote on Instagram.

Many other close friends from the industry mourned the death of the actor. Actress Uma Nair shared a collage picture of all the best memories with the actor and wrote, "No one could even think that Sabari Chettan would leave so soon. Tributes Etta." Archana Suseelan also paid a heartfelt tribute to Sabari.

Alice Christy too expressed the shock over Sabari Nath's demise. The Instagram post read,, "Sabari chetta... I can't even believe that you are no more in this world.... You are one of those people with whom I have worked for so many years chetta.... Heartbroken ....Heartfelt condolences... We will miss you chetta".

Actress Neeraja Das, who has shared screen space with Sabari in the show Bhagyalakshmi, penned a note as she paid tribute to the departed soul.

On the professional front, besides being a badminton player, he was in the news for his role in the newly launched serial, 'Padatha Painkili'.

Credits :Instagram

