Malayalam actor Santhosh Nair passes away at 65 following fatal road accident

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death, which could be triggering to some.

The Malayalam film industry is mourning the passing away of veteran actor Santhosh Nair. The 65-year-old artist passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, after he met with a fatal road accident in the early hours of the morning in Kerala.

Santhosh Nair passed away at 65

The veteran actor Santhosh Nair left for his heavenly abode today. According to reports, the car Santhosh was traveling in collided with a lorry around 6:30 AM. He was rushed to a private hospital in Adoor, where he unfortunately suffered a heart attack while undergoing treatment and breathed his last. His wife, Shubhashree, who was also in the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical care.

For the unversed, Santhosh Nair was a versatile talent in Mollywood, known for his ability to transition between hero, villain, and comic roles seamlessly. Nair entered the industry in 1982 with the film Ithu Njangalude Katha. His extensive filmography boasts more than 100 films and a handful of TV shows. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, he left an indelible mark with his memorable performances.

His last on-screen appearance is in the film Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam, released last month, and is set for an OTT release in the next couple of days. Interestingly, Santhosh shared a special bond with superstar Mohanlal. The two were contemporaries at a college in Thiruvananthapuram. He was also a fan of Dharmendra. Hence, when the Bollywood legend passed away last year, Nair put up a social media post, grieving his demise.

As news of his sudden demise broke, members of the film fraternity expressed their grief. Santhosh is remembered not just as a talented actor but as a dedicated artist who stayed active in the industry until his final days. He is survived by his wife and family.

Pinkvilla extends its deepest condolences to Santhosh Nair’s family and friends during this difficult time.

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