Malayalam actor Sasi Kallinga passes away; Lijo Jose Pellissery pays condolence

Malayalam actor Sasi Kallinga left for heavenly abode a few hours ago after suffering from liver diseases. The actor took his last breath at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

Malayalam industry's senior actor, Sasi Kallinga who rose to fame with his roles in films like Pranchiyettan And The Saint, Amen, Vellimoonga passed away today at 59. The actor left for heavenly abode a few hours ago after suffering from liver diseases. The actor took his last breath at a private hospital in Kozhikode. Reportedly, he had been going through health issues since last few years. Sasi Kallinga was born to Kozhikode Kunnamangalath Chandrasekharan Nair and Sukumari Amma. He is survived by wife Prabhavati.

Meanwhile, celebrities and fans have been sending heartfelt condolences on social media. Director Lijo Jose Pellissery took to Facebook and shared a picture of Sasi Kallinga with a caption that read, "Amen". Lijo Jose Pellissery and Sasi Kallinga have worked together to film Amen. The film released in 2013. Sasi Kalinga played the role of Chachappan and managed to win hearts with his on-time comedy. The film stars Fahadh Faasil, Indrajith Sukumaran, Kalabhavan Mani, Swathi Reddy, Natasha Sahgal and Rachana Narayanankutty in lead roles.

Check out Lijo Jose Pellissery's post below:

The senior actor made his debut with Rajith directorial Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha and has featured in more than 250 films. His collaboration with Ranjith has been long and strong. The actor-director have worked together in films like Pranchiyettan & the Saint (2010, directed by Ranjith), Indian Rupee (2011, directed by Ranjith).

Actor-writer Chemban Vinod also took to social media and paid his respects.

Sasi Kalinga completed his primary education from St. Joseph's Boys' Higher Secondary School. He further did a diploma in automobile engineering from Govt Polytechnic College, Kozhikode.

Sasi Kallinga's birth name is Chandra Kumar. He was called Sasi among his friends and family members, which later he turned into his stage name. Interestingly, Director Ranjith is the one who added Kalinga, which was the name of Sasi's theater group.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Facebook

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More