  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malayalam actor & screenwriter P Balachandran passes away; Dulquer Salmaan offers condolences to 'Baletta'

P Balachandran, aged 69, was reportedly undergoing treatment for meningitis for the past eight months.
Mumbai
Malayalam actor & screenwriter P Balachandran passes away; Dulquer Salmaan offers condolences to 'Baletta'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

P Balachandran, who best known for the play Paavam Usman passed away on Monday at 5 AM at his residence in Kerala. He is survived by his wife Srilatha and children Srikanth and Parvathy. P Balachandran, aged 69, was reportedly undergoing treatment for meningitis for the past eight months. The Malayalam entertainment industry has lost another gem of a person. Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram and offered condolences. He wrote, "RIP dearest Baletta," followed by heartbreak emoticons. 

P Balachandran has scripted many films including Ulladakkam (1991), Pavithram (1994), Agnidevan (1995), Punaradhivasam (2000), and Kammatti Paadam (2016). He made his directorial debut in 2012 with Ivan Megharoopan (2012). He has also acted in a few films, the most notable being Trivandrum Lodge. The film released in 2012. P Balachandran had won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and Kerala Professional Nataka Award in the year 1989 for his popular play, Paavam Usman. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

He had a small role in Mammootty starrer political drama ‘One’. The film released last week and it saw P Balachandran in the role of an opposition MLA. Reportedly, the last rites will take place at his residence in Vaikom at 3 PM today. 

RIP, P Balachandran! 

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Thirsty Thursday: When Dulquer Salmaan made us all go weak in the knee with his photo from a road trip
Prithviraj’s wife Supriya shares PHOTO with Mammootty and calls it priceless; Dulquer Salmaan drops a comment
Dulquer Salmaan is ‘obsessed’ with Enjoy Enjaami; Selvaraghavan is all praises for the song
Keerthy Suresh feels glad being a tiny part of Jathi Ratnalu; Dulquer Salmaan congratulates team for success
Dulquer Salmaan shares new poster from Salute & reveals his character name in the Rosshan Andrrews directorial
Dulquer Salmaan shares the first look of his 'brother' Saiju Kurup’s 100th film and pens a birthday note