Malayalam actor & screenwriter P Balachandran passes away; Dulquer Salmaan offers condolences to 'Baletta'

P Balachandran, aged 69, was reportedly undergoing treatment for meningitis for the past eight months.

P Balachandran, who best known for the play Paavam Usman passed away on Monday at 5 AM at his residence in Kerala. He is survived by his wife Srilatha and children Srikanth and Parvathy. P Balachandran, aged 69, was reportedly undergoing treatment for meningitis for the past eight months. The Malayalam entertainment industry has lost another gem of a person. Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram and offered condolences. He wrote, "RIP dearest Baletta," followed by heartbreak emoticons.

P Balachandran has scripted many films including Ulladakkam (1991), Pavithram (1994), Agnidevan (1995), Punaradhivasam (2000), and Kammatti Paadam (2016). He made his directorial debut in 2012 with Ivan Megharoopan (2012). He has also acted in a few films, the most notable being Trivandrum Lodge. The film released in 2012. P Balachandran had won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and Kerala Professional Nataka Award in the year 1989 for his popular play, Paavam Usman.

He had a small role in Mammootty starrer political drama ‘One’. The film released last week and it saw P Balachandran in the role of an opposition MLA. Reportedly, the last rites will take place at his residence in Vaikom at 3 PM today.

RIP, P Balachandran!

Credits :Instagram

