Malayalam actor Seema G Nair remembers late Saranya Sasi as she is honoured with Mother Teresa Award; See Post

Seema G Nair received Mother Teresa Award from the Kerala State Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Tuesday, on September 21. The actress has penned an emotional note on being honoured for her contribution in the field of social welfare. Seema, in her Facebook post, also remembered late Saranya Sasi as she is honoured with the award.

Seema is known for her massive contribution and in helping late actress Saranya Sasi, who was battling cancer for 10 years. Her post in Malayalam loosely translates to, "Governor Arif Mohammed Khan gifted the first Mother Teresa Award of Kerala Art Lovers Association 'Kala' for women who are a great role model in social welfare work and spent her own savings to save the lives of colleague Saranya, the governor said. Even though Seema did a sacrificial work, Seema was awarded the award on the day when Saranya said goodbye forty-one days. E, the trustee of art and member of women's commission at the function held at Rajbhavan. M. Radha, Managing Trustee Lalu Joseph, Trustees Abhiram Krishnan, Subhash Anchal, Biju Praveen (S. L. Praveen Kumar) also participated. Mother Teresa Award is given to women who create great role models in charitable social welfare activities in Kerala. The Mother Teresa Award contains fifty thousand rupees, plaque and fame paper.."

Popular Malayalam film and television actor Saranya Sasi passed away at a private hospital in August in Thiruvananthapuram.

