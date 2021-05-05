Malayalam actor Sharan passes away at 49; Mohanlal offers condolences

South Indian film industry has lost a lot of talented gems in a month. Kollywood director and cinematographer KV Anand, Kannada film producer Ramu, director Thamira passed away in the week gone by.

Malayalam actor Sharan, who shot to fame with his presence in the 1988 Mohanlal starrer film Chithram, passed away on May 5. He was 49. According to media reports, Sharan had a high fever for the last few days and he rushed to the hospital today morning. The Malayalam actor breathed his last today at the hospital. The reason why his health deteriorated is unknown. Sharan's Chithram co-star and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal took to social media and shared a collage photo as he paid tribute to the actor.

Actress Ranjini, Chithram's female lead actress, also penned a note as she offered condolences to Sharan and his family. She wrote, "Can’t believe that you are no more my little brother, Saran Swarachithra who can forget your innocent performance in Chithram? Rest dear (sic)." South Indian film industry has lost a lot of talented gems in the last one month. Kollywood director and cinematographer KV Anand, Kannada film producer Ramu, director Thamira and Sr. actor Chelladuria passed away in the week gone by.

Kollywood director and cinematographer KV Anand passed away on Friday in Chennai. He was 54. According to reports, he passed away due to COVID-19. Who's who from the South Indian film industry took to Twitter and offered their condolences to KV Anand and his family.

Also Read: Drishyam 2 actor Mela Raghu passes away at 60; Late actor was in a critical condition prior to his demise

Credits :Facebook

Share your comment ×