Malayalam actor Siddique sexual abuse case: Special Investigation Team finds strong evidence; REPORTS

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Malayalam actor Siddique made headlines in the latter half of last year for all the wrong reasons. In the wake of the Justice Hema Committee report, which shook the Malayalam film industry, a case was filed against the veteran actor. It stated that he had invited a young actress under false pretense to a hotel room in Thiruvananthapuram and had allegedly sexually assaulted her.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was appointed to probe the matter, and as per the latest reports by Manorama Online, the cops have been able to gather strong evidence against the Neru actor. The police mentioned that they believe the actor is guilty, based on the evidence they have.

Furthermore, according to the chargesheet, Siddique had invited the actress to the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram under the false pretense of a film discussion but had the ‘wrong intentions’ all throughout. In the report that was submitted to the court earlier, it was mentioned that the veteran actor had sexually assaulted the actress in the hotel room. The same is mentioned in the latest report.

The SIT also revealed that there is evidence that proves that the actress had come out regarding the sexual assault even before the Justice Hema Committee report was made. According to the report, Siddique allegedly also threatened the actress, saying that no one would believe her as she had no profile in the film industry and that she was nothing in comparison to him. The SIT clarified that they will submit the report to the Court as soon as they get the green signal from the higher-ups at the Crime Branch.

The SIT firmly believes that Siddique is guilty of the sexual assault charges against him. As per the complaint, the incident took place on January 28th, 2016, while she had gone to Thiruvananthapuram for the premiere screening of the film Sukhamayirikkatte. As per the chargesheet, there are testimonials as well as digital evidence that show that Siddique had stayed in the hotel.

As per reports, the actress had sought medical help in Kochi after the incident, where she had disclosed information regarding the alleged sexual assault to the doctor. It has been clarified by the investigation team that this doctor has now given their testimonial.

The argument used by Siddique’s legal team is that the actress remained silent for eight years and did not raise the complaint before the Justice Hema Committee Report. Furthermore, they also mention that the veteran actor’s name has never been mentioned in the Facebook posts shared by the actress, wherein she has raised similar concerns.

That being said, the Special Investigation Team revealed that Siddique is one case with amply strong evidence and intends to submit their findings to the court with that confidence.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.