Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi arrested for allegedly flashing to minor girls in public

Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi, son of popular veteran actor TG Ravi, was arrested for allegedly flashing himself to minor school girls. He has been arrested under Section 11 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. According to reports, the alleged incident took place on June 4 in the Thrissur district.

As per police reports, Sreejith Ravi was seated in the car and when he saw two minor girls walking by, he stepped out of his car and flashed his genitals.

After the case was filed by the minor girls' parents, police investigated the incident based on his vehicle. The police arrested Sreejith, and during the investigation, he confessed he has apparently been undergoing treatment for his behavioral disorder.

This is not the first time that Sreejith Ravi has been booked for an obscene act. According to reports, the actor was arrested in 2016 for the same act. He was arrested after almost 16 groups of girls accused him of flashing to them. However, Sreejith was granted bail at that time. Later, the parents of the minor girls accused the police of sabotaging the case without collecting the necessary evidence.

Sreejith is married to Sajitha Sreejith and has 2 sons, Rijrashwa Sreejith and Ritunjay Sreejith.

Sreejith began his acting career in 2005 with the film Mayookham. In the same year, he got a big break with the film Chanthupottu, which ran for 100 days. He won SIIMA Award in 2013 for the Best Comedian for his performance in the film Punyalan Agarbattis. His roles in Tamil films like Kumki, Madha Yaanai Koottam, and Kathakali, where he played the central villain character opposite popular Tamil stars Vishal and Asuravadham have been appreciated.