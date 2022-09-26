Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi arrested for verbally abusing a female journalist
The incident of verbal abuse took place during an interview for Sreenath Bhashi's upcoming film Chattambi.
Kannada actor Sreenath Bhasi has been arrested by the Kochi police for allegedly hurling verbal abuse at a female journalist. The actor is accused of verbally abusing a female journalist and crew during an interview for his upcoming film Chattambi. He was arrested after being summoned by the police for inquiry.
According to reports, the journalist, an employee of the online media channel Behindwoods, asked a question related to the title and rated his co-actors on the basis of their rowdiness, which irked Bhasi. Soon in a video clip released by the entertainment portal, he is heard saying that he was pissed off and would like to get out. He also asked the crew to turn off the camera and abused the journalist and the crew. The crew alleged that Bhashi used swear words that were deeply insulting to women.
Another interview of the actor with a Radio channel also allegedly claimed of Sreenath Bhasi verbally abused a male anchor, apparently irritated by the questions. Because we are an online channel, we deviate from the usual hard news and instead focus on funny questions to spread the word about the movie. In fact, when movie promotion teams approach us, they do prefer these kinds of funny questions. Our videos are thus livelier than other promotional videos," a crew member of the YouTube channel said.
Sreenath Bhasi is a popular actor in Mollywood. He is known for films like Kappela, Home, Sumesh & Ramesh, and more. Chattambi is the first film in which he plays a solo lead.
Also Read: Mancrush Monday: The fine gentleman Prithviraj Sukumaran looks suave in a three-piece suit; PICS