Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi arrested for verbally abusing a female journalist



Kannada actor Sreenath Bhasi has been arrested by the Kochi police for allegedly hurling verbal abuse at a female journalist. The actor is accused of verbally abusing a female journalist and crew during an interview for his upcoming film Chattambi. He was arrested after being summoned by the police for inquiry.

According to reports, the journalist, an employee of the online media channel Behindwoods, asked a question related to the title and rated his co-actors on the basis of their rowdiness, which irked Bhasi. Soon in a video clip released by the entertainment portal, he is heard saying that he was pissed off and would like to get out. He also asked the crew to turn off the camera and abused the journalist and the crew. The crew alleged that Bhashi used swear words that were deeply insulting to women.