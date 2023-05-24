Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan's plea rejected in sexual assault case, Kerala court orders trial

In 2017, a woman filed a sexual harassment case against Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan. Now, the Kerala High Court rejected the actor's plea in a sexual assault case. The judge ordered the actor to stand trial in the case of outraging the modesty of a woman.

Earlier, it was said that both the parties, the woman and Unni Mukundan have arrived at a settlement outside the court. However, as the court observed that the settlement of the case is not yet done, the trial will proceed.



About Unni Mukundan's sexual assault case

For the unversed, a woman filed a sexual harassment case in 2017 against actor Unni Mukundan after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault her when she visited his home in Kochi to discuss a movie. She reported that the incident took place on August 23, 2017, and she filed the case on September 15, 2017.

The woman's counsel filed a complaint and stated that the actor had filed a forged affidavit in court that two parties arrived at a settlement. The Kerala HC had granted a stay on the case based on this affidavit that a settlement had been reached.

Later, the Mallikapuram actor filed a countercase against her and stated that they are false allegations. He also said that she demanded 25 lakhs in order not to file a case. Later, the actor filed complaints to quash the case.



Professional front

Unni Mukundan's recent films Mallikapuram and Samantha starrer Yashoda have turned hits at the box office. He is currently shooting for the fantasy thriller titled Gandharva Jr, helmed by debutant Aravind Vishnu and is slated to release at the end of the year. The actor will also be seen in the central role in the action film “Bruce Lee”, which will be directed by hitmaker Vysakh and bankrolled by Gokulam Movies.

Unni Mukundan will be seen next in the romantic drama Mindiyum Paranjum, where he will star alongside Aparan Balamurali.

