Malayalam actor Vinayakan released on bail after creating ruckus at Ernakulam police station

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Vinayakan the actor who has been getting attention from the audience all over due to his portrayal of the main antagonist in the Rajinikanth film Jailer, was recently arrested following an intense incident that took place at the Ernakulam North police station.

Actor Vinayakan was granted bail last night after undergoing a medical evaluation. He had been facing legal issues over allegations of losing self-control in public, yelling at government workers without justification, and acting inappropriately. A case had been filed against him for the reported misconduct.

Allegations of Political Aid

The swift and sudden release of Vinayakan on bail raised allegations of the actor receiving political favoritism, with MLA Uma Thomas conveying that Vinaykan’s affiliation with the Communist party may have expedited his release.

In a Facebook post written in Malayalam, Uma Thomas expressed her concerns, saying, "We all have been watching drunk Vinayakan's antics on media. He abused police officers, including the SHO on duty at Ernakulam North Station. Despite coming to the station, behaving in an outrageous manner, and obstructing the duties of police officers, he was released on bail by the station under weak charges. Is this the privilege of being a comrade? Or is it following instructions from Cliff House? I'm curious. Whatever be the case, it goes without saying that the incident is demoralizing to a section of police officers who work with dignity..."

Vinayakan’s arrest

The incident that led to Vinayakan's arrest was rooted in a family dispute. At approximately 4:30 p.m., Vinayakan called the police to his flat near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kaloor, Kochi. It became evident that the dispute within the family revolved around a disagreement related to a flat's purchase. The police conducted discussions with the parties involved.

During the discussions with police, Vinayakan grew agitated and shouted at the officers, accusing them of being unfair by only listening to one side of the story and showing bias towards the women. He angrily demanded that the police officials, including the female officers, leave his apartment immediately.

At around 7:30 p.m., the actor visited the police station and verbally abused the officers present. This led to his arrest, and he was taken to the Ernakulam General Hospital for a medical examination, with suspicions that he was under the influence of alcohol.

An irate Vinayakan questioned why he was arrested when he initially intended to file a complaint at the police station. During his examination at the hospital, a considerable crowd gathered, but they were later dispersed by the police, after which Vinayakan cooperated with the medical examination.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same. National Toll-Free Helpline (1800-11-0031) to assist alcoholic and drug-dependent persons.

