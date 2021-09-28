Malayalam actress and dancer Sreelakshmi passes away at 38

Published on Sep 28, 2021
   
Malayalam actress and dancer Sreelakshmi passes away at 38
Known for her impeccable dancing skills in classical dance, Malayalam actress Sreelakshmi passed away today, September 28, 2021. She was 38. According to media reports, she was hospitalised and passed away while undergoing treatment for pneumonia. 

Sreelakshmi has played many notable roles in TV serials, films and short movies. She is survived by her husband Vinod and two sons who are completing their studies. 

