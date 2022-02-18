Malayalam actress Anjali Nair ties the knot with assistant director Ajith Raju

Malayalam actress Anjali Nair has tied the knot to assistant director Ajith Raju. He announced this news on his Facebook handle and also posted a pic with his wife Anjali. Many including people from the film fraternity have congratulated the couple.

Anjali was married to Aneesh Upasana, but later got separated. She has a daughter Aavni, who acted as her daughter in 5 Sundarikal.

Anjali is a popular celeb in Mollywood. She has acted in more than 100 advertisements. Anjali has since starred in several films, including The Merchant of Venice, Martini, Five Beauties, Like a Pattom, ABCD, Warning, Millie, Kammattipadam, Anmaria Kalippilan, Puli Murugan, and others. She even won prestigious the Kerala State Film Award for Best Character Actress at the Kerala State Film Awards in 2015 for a movie titled Ben.

Anjali is playing a pivotal role in Mohanlal starrer Aaraattu, which was released today in theatres. The film features her playing the role of a collector. Aaraattu is expected to have a massive start at the box office and is expected to emerge as one of the biggest successes of Mohanlal's career.

