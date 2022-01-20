Malayalam actress Anna Ben tests positive for COVID-19; Says 'have all symptoms'

Malayalam actress Anna Ben informed through social media that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress also mentioned that she has all symptoms and urged others who have been in contact with her to get tested.

Anna Ben took to her Instagram handle and penned a note about testing positive for coronavirus. Tested positive for COVID-19 with all the symptoms except the loss of smell. Whoever came in contact with me please get tested and I hope you are safe. In-home quarantine at the moment.”, reads her Instagram story post. The actress also attached a funny P.S note saying that she dodged getting Covid for two years but finally it got her.

In a span of three years and four films, Ben has cemented her place as Malayalam cinema’s everywoman. Having made her debut in an ensemble cast of Madhu C. Narayanan’s acclaimed Kumbalangi Nights (2019), Ben subsequently shouldered films like Mathukutty Xavier’s Helen (2019), Muhammad Musthafa’s Kappela (2020), and Jude Anthany Joseph’s Sara’s (2021).

For her next, she is waiting for the release of Naaradan with Tovino Thomas. However, the film was scheduled to release on January 27, 2022, but got postponed due to COVID-19. A new release date is yet to be announced.

