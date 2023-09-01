Malayalam actress Aparna Nair's last Instagram post before demise is dedicated to her little daughter

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

Malayalam actress Aparna Nair has been found dead. The unfortunate incident has left everyone shattered and shocked as she was just 31 years old with a beautiful family. Just before hours of her demise, she shared her last post on Instagram and it's all about love for her daughter.

22 hours ago, before she took her life, Aparna Nair took to Instagram and shared a touching photo montage video featuring her younger daughter. The video was accompanied by a soothing lullaby, evoking a sense of tenderness and warmth. Alongside the post, she added the caption, 'My Unni, playful little one." The last post is proof of the mother's forever love for the child.

Her Instagram account is only filled with happy photos and videos of her husband and kids. In one of her latest Instagram posts, Aparna addressed her husband Sanjit as 'my strength'.

Aparna Nair, who is 31 years old, was found dead at her house in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. On August 31, she reportedly hung herself at her house around 7 PM in the evening. Following this, her body was transferred to PRS Hospital and police have filed a case of unnatural death. The police have recorded statements from the relatives and family.

About Aparna Nair's career

Aparna Nair is a well-known face for her work in Television and big screens. Some of her popular television shows are known for TV shows like Chandanamazha, Atmasakhi, Maithili Veendum Varum and Devasparsham. Aparna also featured in several films including Meghatheertham, Muthugau, Achayans, Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakil and Kalki.

