Malayalam actress Aparna Vinod announces divorce from Rinil Raj after two years of marriage: 'It was time to close...'

Malayalam actress Aparna Vinod recently took to her Instagram handle to announce that she has parted ways with her husband, Rinil Raj. The couple tied the knot in 2023. However, due to emotional strain in their relationship, they decided to file for divorce after two years of marriage.

In her message, Aparna Vinod mentioned that after thinking a lot, she decided to end her marriage. She found it hard to make this choice but felt it was necessary for her personal growth. She described her marriage as a very tough time for her emotionally. The actress also thanked everyone for their support and said she wanted to focus on positivity moving forward.

"Dear friends & followers, I wanted to share with you that I have recently undergone a significant life change. After much consideration I decided to end my marriage, It wasn't an easy choice, but I believe it's the right one for me to grow and heal. My marriage had been an emotionally draining and difficult phase of my life, therefore I closed that chapter in order to move forward. I'm grateful for the love and support I received during this time and is looking forward to embracing the unknown with hope and positivity," her note read.

Take a look at her note below:

Aparna Vinod was born in Ernakulam and graduated from Saraswathi Vidyalaya in Trivandrum. She studied B.Sc. in Psychology at the University of Calicut and Sahrdaya College of Advanced Studies. Later, she earned her M.Sc. in Psychology from Presidency College, Chennai.

Her acting career started in 2015 with the Malayalam film Njan Ninnodu Koodeyundu, directed by Priyanandanan. She acted alongside Vinay Forrt and Siddharth Bharathan in a lead role. She gained more fame with Kohinoor, where she played the main female role opposite Asif Ali.

Advertisement

After Kohinoor, she made her entry into Tamil films in 2017 with Bhairavaa, starring alongside Keerthy Suresh and Thalapathy Vijay. In this movie, directed by Bharathan, Aparna played a supporting role as the female lead's friend who faces a tragic fate.

ALSO READ: PICS: Priyanka Chopra Jonas visits temple in Telangana ahead of Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29; Ram Charan’s wife Upasana wishes her success for new film