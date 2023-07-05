Malayalam actress Arthana Binu accuses dad Vijayakumar of trespassing and threats; Makes shocking revealations

Malayalam actress Arthana Binu shared a video of her father and actor Vijayakumar breaking into their house. She allegedly has been creating chaos in their family despite being divorced from her mother. The actress shared a video of Vijayakumar barging into their house and revealed details on her Instagram.

Arthanu Binu allegedly threatened them. The actress shared that they did a file police complaint but there was no response. And this was not the first, the Malayalam actress stated that despite several complaints to the police, no action has been taken against Vijayakumar.

Arthana pointed out that her parents are separated, and she has been living with her mother, sister, and grandmother. She went on to accuse her ‘biological father’ of creating such issues regularly even though a protection order was issued for them around 10 years ago.

Arthana Binu shares a video of Vijayakumar breaking into their house

Arthana makes revelations about Vijayakumar

She penned a long note that reads, "Today, he barged into our compound and since the door was locked he was threatening us through the open window. I spoke to him when heard threatening my sister and grandmother to kill them. He also threatened me to stop acting in movies and that he would go to any extent, if I don’t obey. He also said that if I wish to act I should act in the movies which he say. He kept on banging on the window and yelling. He accused my grandmother of selling me off for living. He also bad mouthed the team of my Malayalam movie for which I have just completed shooting. All this is happening when there is an ongoing case in the court which me and my mom have filed against him against trespassing, intruding and creating problems in my workplace, also creating chaos at my mom’s workplace and sister’s educational institution."

She also claimed that Vijayakumar filed a case against her to stop her films and acting. The actress further added, "I am acting in movies only to my will. Acting has always been my passion and I will continue to act as long as my health permits me to. Whenever I act in a Malayalam movie he filed case to stop me from acting. Even when I acted in Shylock, he filed a legal case ,and to prevent the movie from being shelved I had to sign an an official legal document stating that I acted in the movie at my own will.."

