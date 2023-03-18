Malayalam actress Asha Sharath's daughter Uthara Sharath ties the knot, Video goes viral on internet

Actress Asha Sharath is a popular face in the South film industry. The actress has also been seen in several Malayalam TV shows. Her daughter Uthara Shah tied the knot in Kochi on Saturday in a star-studded ceremony. Asha Sharath is also a trained classical dancer and the mother-daughter duo performs regularly in different events and programs. The video from Uthara’s wedding has gone viral on the internet where everyone is seen decked up in their traditional best.

Uthara Sharath’s wedding

Uthara tied the knot with Aditya Menon, who works as a chartered accountant. They have been dating for a long time before tying the knot on March 18. The couple got engaged last year surrounded by their close friends and family. The actress has studied Business Analytics at Warwick Business School and followed in her mother’s footsteps of dancing.

The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted with a haldi ceremony where the couple was seen grooving with the guests. For the ceremony, Uthara chose a traditional yellow silk saree with a contrasting green blouse. For the wedding, the bride chose a gold and cream-colored Kerala silk saree which she paired with a red embroidered blouse. She adorned her hair with flowers and looked lovely in traditional gold jewelry. Asha looked elegant in a green sari. The wedding streamed live on YouTube and the link was shared by Uthara and Asha on their social media handles earlier that day. Several fans watched the stream and congratulated the couple.

About Asha Sharath

In recent times, the actress has been seen in Khedda: The Trap, Thelivu, Drama, Bhayanakam, and Zachariayude Garbhinikal. The actress is an active dancer and she performs regularly at different festivals and events.

