Malayalam actress Dayyana Hameed marries Ameen Madathil; see dreamy photos from their wedding ceremony

Dayyana Hameed has married renowned television presenter and actor Ameen Madathil in Kochi. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family members. According to reports, their marriage was arranged by their parents.

Recently, Dayyana took to her Instagram handle to share a few videos from her wedding ceremony. Popular TV star Anumol Anukutty also dropped dreamy pictures featuring the bride and groom with the caption, "Happy married life, my chakkre @dayyana_hameed and sweet heart amul baby @ameen_madathil. A new journey starts here. Best wishes from us to you. Here’s to many happy years together."

Take a look at the posts below:

Speaking about the marriage to OnManorama, Dayyana mentioned that she and Ameen first met through a television show. After a while of knowing each other, they became friends. She shared that the marriage proposal was arranged by their families. The actress also revealed that another function would be held at Ameen's house. Dayyana added that she plans to continue working in films and television even after marriage.

Check out more photos from Dayyana's wedding below:

Dayana Hameed works prominently in both the Malayalam and Tamil film industries. Born on October 1, 1992, in Trivandrum, Kerala, she is the daughter of Hameed and Sheeba Hameed. Dayana began her career as a model before transitioning to acting, making her mark in films such as The Gambler, where she played the role of Rajini Chandy, and Paappan, portraying Rituparna.

She also appeared in Thaaram Theertha Koodaram as Meera. In addition to her film work, she has been featured in television shows, including hosting roles on programs like Comedy Masters on Amrita TV.

