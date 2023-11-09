Malayalam actress Haritha G Nair ties the knot with editor Vinayak VS; PICS

On November 9th, Malayalam actress Haritha G Nair, known for her performances in soap operas like Shyamambaram and Kasthooriman, officially tied the knot with her childhood friend, Vinayak VS.

The wedding was an intimate ceremony, to which only close friends and family were invited. The couple got engaged in June, last year, and decided to wait for a year before marriage. The groom, Vinayak VS is a prominent editor in the Malayalam film industry and has worked on films like Drishyam 2 and 12th Man.

Check out their wedding pics below:

Haritha G Nair reveals theirs is a friendship story

Talking to the media after her wedding, the actress revealed that theirs was not a fairytale love story. They were childhood friends and had no romantic feelings for each other. She revealed that it was a purely arranged marriage and that their families came up with the proposition.

The actress also mentioned that Vinayak and her were childhood friends and that he was her best friend from eighth grade. After his 10th grade, Vinayak left to learn editing, and the duo stayed in touch over the phone. Eventually, they got closer in terms of their friendship but had developed no romantic feelings for each other. She also added that Vinayak was the first one to agree when their families suggested that they get married.

On the work front

Vinayak VS is a frequent collaborator with Jeethu Joseph. He was the editor of Jeethu Joseph’s last two films, Drishyam 2 and 12th Man, and is the editor of his upcoming film Neru, which features Mohanlal and Priyamani in the lead, as well. Additionally, he will also be working on the helmer’s upcoming film with Basil Joseph, titled Nunakkuzhi, as well as his film with Mohanlal, Ram.

As for Haritha, she plays the lead role in the Malayalam soap opera, Shyamambaram. The plot revolves around a dark-skinned girl’s fight against the discrimination she faces for her complexion, especially at her husband’s house.