Malayalam actress Lijomol Jose gets married to Arun Antony Onisseril; SEE PHOTOS

Malayalam actress Lijomol Jose tied the knot to Arun Antony Onisseril in Kerala on October 5, 2021. The actress took to social media and shared photos from their wedding. While Lijomal dressed in a greyish saree, looking beautiful, with minimal make-up and diamond jewellery, the groom wore black bandhgala.

She tied the knot with Arun Antony Onisseril in an intimate church wedding. The wedding was a private affair with just close family members and friends in attendance.

Take a look at the photos here:

Lijomol Jose made her acting debut in the highly acclaimed Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016), following which she went on to act in movies like Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan (2016) and Honey Bee 2.5 (2017). She made her debut in tamil with Siddharth and GV Prakash starter Sivappu Manjal Pachai in 2019. Lijomol was last seen in Rasu Ranjith-directorial crime drama Theethum Nandrum, which was released earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Lijomol is currently waiting for the release of Suriya starrer Jai Bhim, which is a Tamil film. Written and directed by Gnanavel, Jai Bhim is produced by Suriya and Jyotika. Jai Bhim will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 2, 2021.