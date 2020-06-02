Malayalam actress Miya George gets engaged to a businessman amid lockdown; Couple to marry in September

According to media reports, Miya George and Ashwin will tie the knot in September and are looking forward to a big fat wedding if things are back to normal.

Malayalam actress Miya George, who made her debut with the film, Oru Small Family, secretly got engaged to her longtime family friend and businessman, Ashwin Philip in Kerala. Due to COVID-19 outbreak, the couple got engaged at the groom's place with only family members in attendance. Initially, a grand engagement party was planned at Kottayam, the native of Ashwin. However, due to current circumstances in the country, the families of the couple decided to go for a low-key event. According to media reports, Miya George and Ashwin will tie the knot in September and are looking forward to a big fat wedding if things are back to normal.

Miya George made her debut in 2010 with the Malayalam film titled Oru Small Family. Later, she featured as a lead actress in the film Chettayees, which also featured Lal, Biju Menon, Suresh Krishna in the lead. Meanwhile, Miya will be seen next Vikram's upcoming Tamil film, Cobra. The film is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu and it is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The actress is also looking forward to the release of her Malayalam film Kanmanilla. Her role as an investigative journalist in Jeethu Joseph's Memories turned out to be a major hit of the year 2013. Starting her career as a Television actress, Miya George has managed to win the hearts in the industry and there is no looking back.

Meanwhile, a lot of celebrities are getting married amid lockdown while a few have postponed it. Tollywood producer Dil Raju, Nikhil Siddharth among others got married in April amid lockdown. Jabardasth comedian Mahesh also got married to his partner amid lockdown.

Also Read: After Nikhil Siddharth, Jabardasth comedian Mahesh gets married to his partner amid lockdown

Credits :India Today

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×