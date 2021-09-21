Malayalam actress Miya George's father George Joseph passes away

Malayalam actress Miya George’s father George Joseph passed away today, September 21. He was 75. According to media reports, the last rites of George Joseph will take place at St Michael's Church at Pravithanam on Wednesday. George Joseph is survived by his wife Mini, daughters Gini and Miya and both son-in-law Lino George and Ashwin Philip.

Miya was super close to her father and often expressed her unconditional love for him through photos on Facebook. Miya George got married to businessman Ashwin Philip in September 2020 and the couple recently, welcomed their first child, a baby boy Luca Joseph Philip.

Miya is best known for her roles in the films Memories (2013), Vishudhan (2013), Mr. Fraud (2014), Amara Kaaviyam (2014), Indru Netru Naalai (2015) among many.

Our heartfelt condolences to the George family on their irreplaceable loss!

