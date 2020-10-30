Malayalam actress Mrudula Murali looks beautiful as she gets married to longtime partner Nitin Vijay in Kochi

Malayalam Actress Mrudula Murali who got engaged to her partner in 2019, is finally married. The actress got married to her longtime partner Nitin Vijay in Kochi on October 29. The wedding was attended by actress' close friends from the industry. Mrudula's close friend and singer Sayanora Philip shared a few beautiful photos of the couple from their wedding ceremony along with a note.

She wrote, "And then finally the thugs decided to be damn right there for each other, forever! n then well us,!! We, some of us who managed to get there missed the rest of the gang so much but still had a lot of fun! Cos this is our Mridu baby’s day!!! Anything under the sun for her and Nithu!!! Stay the same!! U insane peoplessss (sic)." Celebs like Ramya Nambeesan, Vijay Yesudas, Rahul Subramanian and Vishnu Varma also attended the wedding.

One can see in the photos, Mrudula Murali and Nitin Vijay look much in love as they post together at their wedding. The couple was dressed in all golden and traditional outfits on their special day.

Mrudula explored as love camera as a child anchor in the program Dial & See along with her brother Midhun Murali as co-anchor. She has acted numerous ad-films in Tamil and Malayalam. She stepped into the film industry with the Malayalam film Red Chillies.

The new bride received positive reviews for her role as Shenbagavalli in her debut Tamil film Nagaraja Cholan MA, MLA.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!